Puzo Michael J Acquires 1,887 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 288.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.