Pudgy Penguins Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a total market cap of $568.96 million and approximately $82.87 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00943596 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $85,899,331.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

