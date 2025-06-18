Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 2463517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.54).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £626.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.69.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current year.

Prs Reit Company Profile

www.theprsreit.com

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

