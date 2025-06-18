Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.