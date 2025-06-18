Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $390.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

