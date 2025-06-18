ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.