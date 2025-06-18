Planning Center Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,032,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DFUV opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

