Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 173.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

