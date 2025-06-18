Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 84,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

