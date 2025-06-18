Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 218,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

