Optivise Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ADP opened at $307.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

