Optivise Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

