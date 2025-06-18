Optivise Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average is $265.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

