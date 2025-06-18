Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.