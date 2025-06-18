Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to Hold

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TSE:NTR opened at C$84.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.76.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,472.00. Also, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total value of C$2,472,768.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,978 shares of company stock worth $150,249 and have sold 42,822 shares worth $3,632,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

