NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.86) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative net margin of 408.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 71.30 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 25.38. The company has a market cap of £414.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.36. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.40 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.10 ($1.16).

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

