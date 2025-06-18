Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Brett Jenkins Sells 610 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Brett Jenkins sold 426 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $71,248.50.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brett Jenkins sold 451 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $78,289.09.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $92,679.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

