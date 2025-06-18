Newton One Investments LLC Sells 426 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newton One Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 1,910,992 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

