NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $2,500,978. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

