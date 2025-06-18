MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.35 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
