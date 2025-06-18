MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 194,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

