MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 194,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

