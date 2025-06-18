Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

