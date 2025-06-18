Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 31,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $213.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

