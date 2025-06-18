Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SFM opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $654,521.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,679.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,300 shares of company stock worth $14,014,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

