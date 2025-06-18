Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after buying an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

