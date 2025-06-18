Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $176.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

