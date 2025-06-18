Lionsgate Studios (LION) & The Competition Critical Review

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.77 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $11.42 billion -$287.07 million -31.39

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lionsgate Studios’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 268 883 1576 39 2.50

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its rivals.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

