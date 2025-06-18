Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

