Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.