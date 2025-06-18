Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

