LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Stefan Galluppi Sells 85,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,052,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,958.62. This represents a 51.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.21 million, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.42.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

