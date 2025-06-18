LCX Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, LCX has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $102.26 million and approximately $658.56 thousand worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,339.43 or 0.99843635 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,439,527 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.