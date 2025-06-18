KuCoin Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.26 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $11.09 or 0.00010608 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $6.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,339.43 or 0.99843635 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
KuCoin Token Token Profile
KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,503,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,003,000 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.