Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

