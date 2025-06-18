Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 117,635 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

