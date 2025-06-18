Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

