JBR Co Financial Management Inc Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 210.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

AI stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $44,853.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,971.75. This represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $128,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362.50. The trade was a 94.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,752,730 shares of company stock valued at $41,551,316. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

