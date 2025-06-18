JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,000 Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.23. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

