Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $32.68 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $32,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $165.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

