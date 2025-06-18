iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IEV stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

