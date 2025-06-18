iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

