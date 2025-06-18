iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

