iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,231,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 127,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 60,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

