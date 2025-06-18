Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after buying an additional 50,115 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

