Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPM opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $37.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 105,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

