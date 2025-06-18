Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $9,188,410.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,243,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,248,943.96. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:K opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

