Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in CME Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after buying an additional 996,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $269.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.82.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

