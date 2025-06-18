Hoge Financial Services LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,441,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.62 and a 200-day moving average of $285.78. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

