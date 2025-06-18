Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,572 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $153,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,712.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 5,451 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $309,616.80.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $180,627.71.

On Monday, April 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $97,694.84.

On Monday, April 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $92,937.92.

On Monday, March 31st, Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.