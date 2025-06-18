HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 212,251 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE ORI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.